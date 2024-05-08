Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 8, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Apple Inc. ((AAPL - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.4% following the introduction of its latest chip, the M4.
     
  • Datadog, Inc. ((DDOG - Free Report) ) shares plunged 11.5% after following the announcement that Amit Agarwal would be stepping down as president by the end of 2024.
     
  • Shares of The Walt Disney Company ((DIS - Free Report) ) plummeted 9.5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $22.08 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.23%.
     
  • Tesla, Inc. ((TSLA - Free Report) )) shares fell 3.8% as data revealed a decline in sales of China-made electric vehicles by 18% from the previous year.
     

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - free report >>

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks computers consumer-discretionary