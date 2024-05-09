Back to top

Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Noodles & Co. (NDLS - Free Report) reported $121.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $122.17 million, representing a surprise of -0.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Noodles & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Company-owned comparable restaurant sales: -5.7% compared to the -5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total restaurants system-wide at the end of period: 469 versus 471 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • System-wide comparable restaurant sales: -5.4% versus -4.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Franchise comparable restaurant sales: -4.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -4%.
  • Revenue- Franchising royalties and fees: $2.39 million versus $2.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.1% change.
  • Revenue- Restaurant revenue: $119 million versus $119.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.
Shares of Noodles & Co. have returned +14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

