We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Noodles & Co. (NDLS - Free Report) reported $121.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $122.17 million, representing a surprise of -0.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Noodles & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Noodles & Co. here>>>
- Company-owned comparable restaurant sales: -5.7% compared to the -5% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total restaurants system-wide at the end of period: 469 versus 471 estimated by two analysts on average.
- System-wide comparable restaurant sales: -5.4% versus -4.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Franchise comparable restaurant sales: -4.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -4%.
- Revenue- Franchising royalties and fees: $2.39 million versus $2.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.1% change.
- Revenue- Restaurant revenue: $119 million versus $119.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.
Shares of Noodles & Co. have returned +14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.