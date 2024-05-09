Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Light & Wonder (LNW) Q1 Earnings

Light & Wonder (LNW - Free Report) reported $756 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $732.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +32.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Light & Wonder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- SciPlay: $206 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $213.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
  • Revenue- Gaming: $476 million compared to the $452 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- iGaming: $74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $73.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%.
  • AEBITDA- Gaming: $232 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $225.92 million.
  • AEBITDA- Corporate: -$38 million versus -$38.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • AEBITDA- iGaming: $25 million versus $25.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • AEBITDA- SciPlay: $62 million compared to the $64.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Light & Wonder have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

