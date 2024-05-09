See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) - free report >>
Guess?, Inc. (GES) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) - free report >>
Guess?, Inc. (GES) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Time to Buy Crocs (CROX) Stock After Crushing Q1 Earnings Expectations?
Crocs (CROX - Free Report) stock has highlighted this week’s earnings lineup after crushing Q1 earnings expectations on Tuesday. The footwear and apparel leader has seen its stock soar over +40% this year to impressively outpace the broader indexes and many noteworthy peers such as Guess (GES - Free Report) and Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) .
That said, let’s see if it's still worth holding or buying Crocs stock after the company’s impressive Q1 results.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Strong Q1 Results
Crocs brand growth remains compelling as Q1 sales rose 6% year over year to $938.63 million which beat estimates of $883.85 million by 6% as well. Even better was Crocs increased profitability with earnings of $3.02 per share rising 16% from the prior year quarter and crushing EPS estimates of $2.25 by 34%.
More impressive, Crocs has now surpassed top and bottom line expectations for 16 consecutive quarters and has posted an average earnings surprise of 17% in its last four quarterly reports.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Growth & Outlook
According to Zacks estimates, Crocs’ annual earnings are now expected to rise 3% in fiscal 2024 and are projected to expand another 9% in FY25 to $13.56 per share. Total sales are forecasted to expand 4% this year and are expected to rise another 6% in FY25 to $4.37 billion.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Attractive P/E Valuation
Despite the incredible year-to-date rally in Crocs stock, CROX still trades at just 10.9X forward earnings. This is a slight discount to the Zacks Textile-Apparel Industry average of 12.5X and Ralph Lauren’s 14.8X while being just above the P/E valuation of Guess at 9.1X.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
At the moment Crocs stock lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Given the company’s growth trajectory and valuation remains attractive, holding CROX may continue to pay off although there could be better buying opportunities after such a blazing start to the year.