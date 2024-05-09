Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $219.08 million, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $211.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +23.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Braemar Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Hotel Revenue- Rooms: $138.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $133.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Hotel Revenue- Food and beverage: $53.55 million versus $51.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Hotel Revenue- Other: $26.98 million versus $25.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts have returned +13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

