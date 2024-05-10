We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Griffon Corporation (GFF) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Shares of Griffon (GFF - Free Report) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 7.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $77.99 in the previous session. Griffon has gained 19.3% since the start of the year compared to the -4% move for the Zacks Conglomerates sector and the -4% return for the Zacks Diversified Operations industry.
What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 8, 2024, Griffon reported EPS of $1.35 versus consensus estimate of $0.94 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 8.35%.
For the current fiscal year, Griffon is expected to post earnings of $4.56 per share on $2.64 billion in revenues. This represents a 0.44% change in EPS on a -1.68% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.59 per share on $2.72 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 22.7% and 3.03%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Griffon may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Griffon has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 15.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 19.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.3X versus its peer group's average of 7.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Griffon currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Griffon fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Griffon shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.