We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about IGT (IGT) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that International Game Technology (IGT - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 40.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.03 billion, exhibiting a decline of 2.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some IGT metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Global Lottery' should come in at $618.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- PlayDigital' will reach $61.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Global Gaming' will reach $365.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.2%.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Lottery' will reach $316.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $339 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- PlayDigital' to come in at $20.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Gaming' stands at $113.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $111 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for IGT here>>>
Shares of IGT have experienced a change of -3.3% in the past month compared to the -0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), IGT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>