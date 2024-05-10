We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Home Depot (HD) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Home Depot (HD - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.61 per share, reflecting a decline of 5.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $36.69 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.5%.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Home Depot metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Retail' should arrive at 2,338. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,324 in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average ticket - Retail' should come in at $91.04. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $91.92.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of customer transactions - Retail' will likely reach 387.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 390.9 million.
Home Depot shares have witnessed a change of -3.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HD is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>