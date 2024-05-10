Back to top

Company News For May 9, 2024

  • Intel Corporation’s (INTC - Free Report) shares lost 2.2% after the company warned that its sales might be affected by the decision made by the U.S. government to revoke some of its export licenses to China.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc.’s (UBER - Free Report) shares lost 5.7% after reporting a first-quarter 2024 adjusted loss of 32 cents per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate earnings of 21 cents.
  • Shares of DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) gained 1.2% on utility stocks becoming the biggest winner in the session.
  • Emerson Electric Co.’s (EMR - Free Report) shares jumped 4.9% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.

