Is Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 132 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHIP's full-year earnings has moved 62.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SHIP has gained about 30.9% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 0%. This shows that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.2%.

For Teekay Tankers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.8% so far this year, meaning that SHIP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Teekay Tankers is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp and Teekay Tankers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.


