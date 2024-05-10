TripAdvisor ( TRIP Quick Quote TRIP - Free Report) reported non-GAAP first-quarter 2024 earnings of 12 cents per share, which significantly jumped from the prior-year quarter’s 5 cents. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which was pegged at break even. Revenues of $395 million increased 6% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $390.9 million. Top-line growth was driven by the strong momentum in the Viator segment. A well-performing TheFork segment also benefited the company. However, softness across Tripadvisor-branded hotels was concerning. TRIP has lost 15.7% year to date against the industry’s rally of 16.8%. Quarterly Details
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y
TripAdvisor (TRIP - Free Report) reported non-GAAP first-quarter 2024 earnings of 12 cents per share, which significantly jumped from the prior-year quarter’s 5 cents. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which was pegged at break even.
Revenues of $395 million increased 6% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $390.9 million.
Top-line growth was driven by the strong momentum in the Viator segment. A well-performing TheFork segment also benefited the company.
However, softness across Tripadvisor-branded hotels was concerning.
TRIP has lost 15.7% year to date against the industry’s rally of 16.8%.
Quarterly Details
TripAdvisor reports revenues under three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator and TheFork.
Brand Tripadvisor: Revenues summed $240 million (accounting for 60.8% of the total revenues), down 2% year over year. The figure lagged the consensus mark of $244 million. Media and advertising revenues jumped 10% year over year to $33 million. Revenues from experiences and dining were $36 million, increasing 9% year over year.
However, revenues from branded hotels decreased 5% year over year to $159 million. Other revenues within the segment were $12 million, which declined 8% year over year.
Viator: Revenues totaled $141 million (35.7%). The figure increased 23% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $135 million.
TheFork: Revenues came in at $41 million (10.4%), increasing 17% year over year. The figure beat the consensus mark of $38.9 million.
Operating Results
TripAdvisor’s selling and marketing costs increased 1% year over year to $221 million. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 300 basis points (bps) year over year.
General and administrative costs were up 17% from the year-ago quarter to $56 million. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 100 bps year over year.
Technology and content costs of $76 million increased 12% on a year-over-year basis. As a percentage of revenues, the figure rose 100 bps year over year.
TRIP reported an operating loss of $15 million in the quarter under review, which was wider than the loss of $14 million in the year-ago quarter.
In the reported quarter, the total adjusted EBITDA margin was 12%, which expanded 300 bps on a year-over-year basis.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Mar 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $1.17 billion compared with $1.07 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.
The long-term debt stood at $840 million at the end of the first quarter compared with the previous quarter’s $839 million.
Tripadvisor generated $139 million of cash from operations in the reported quarter against $19 million of cash used in operations in the prior quarter.
The free cash flow was $123 million in the first quarter.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, TripAdvisor carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the broader retail-wholesale sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like The Gap (GPS - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and Target (TGT - Free Report) . The Gap sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Amazon and Target carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Gap has lost 3.9% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for GPS is estimated at 12%.
Shares of Amazon have gained 50.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AMZN is projected at 29.60%.
Target has gained 11.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for TGT is anticipated to be 11.36%.