Compared to Estimates, H&R Block (HRB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, H&R Block (
HRB Quick Quote HRB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.18 billion, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.94, compared to $4.20 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.66, the EPS surprise was +6.01%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how H&R Block performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- U.S. assisted tax preparation: $1.53 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%. Revenues- U.S. royalties: $141.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $144.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%. Revenues- U.S. DIY tax preparation: $198.57 million compared to the $176.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year. Revenues- International: $68.26 million versus $69.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change. Revenues- Refund Transfers: $118.94 million versus $123.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change. Revenues- Tax Identity Shield: $7.54 million versus $8.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change. Revenues- Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan: $16.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Revenues- Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance: $21.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.3%. Revenues- Other: $12.07 million versus $2.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change. Revenues- Wave: $23.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Revenues- Emerald Card: $41.16 million versus $46.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for H&R Block here>>>
Shares of H&R Block have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
