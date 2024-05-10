Back to top

Monro (MNRO) Soars 5.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO - Free Report) shares soared 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $26.91. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 15.2% loss over the past four weeks.

While there is no specific news or development that could be attributed to yesterday's price surge, Monro’s focus on store improvements and strategic acquisitions is expected to aid the upcoming results. That's probably what has made investors optimistic about the stock ahead of its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, scheduled to be released on May 23.

This automotive repair chain is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +325%. Revenues are expected to be $326.36 million, up 5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Monro, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MNRO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Monro is part of the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. Genasys (GNSS - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.8% lower at $2.15. GNSS has returned -4.8% in the past month.

Genasys' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.12. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -33.3%. Genasys currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


