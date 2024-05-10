We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Kirby (KEX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Kirby (KEX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Kirby is one of 132 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kirby is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEX's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that KEX has returned about 47.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 0.5%. This shows that Kirby is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.5%.
For Dorian LPG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Kirby is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16% so far this year, meaning that KEX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Dorian LPG is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Kirby and Dorian LPG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.