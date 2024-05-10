We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging BRF (BRFS) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BRF (BRFS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
BRF is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 191 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFS' full-year earnings has moved 181.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BRFS has gained about 33.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 4.1%. This shows that BRF is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Freshpet (FRPT - Free Report) . The stock is up 37% year-to-date.
In Freshpet's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 331.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, BRF belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.7% so far this year, meaning that BRFS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Freshpet is also part of the same industry.
BRF and Freshpet could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.