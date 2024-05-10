We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging NextDecade (NEXT) This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is NextDecade (NEXT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NextDecade is one of 249 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NextDecade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEXT's full-year earnings has moved 29.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, NEXT has returned 43.4% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 8.7%. This means that NextDecade is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is TXO Partners LP (TXO - Free Report) . The stock has returned 9.2% year-to-date.
In TXO Partners LP's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, NextDecade is a member of the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.1% so far this year, so NEXT is performing better in this area.
TXO Partners LP, however, belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #17. The industry has moved +8.1% so far this year.
NextDecade and TXO Partners LP could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.