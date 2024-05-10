We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Air Industries Group (AIRI) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Air Industries (AIRI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Air Industries is one of 45 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Air Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRI's full-year earnings has moved 49.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that AIRI has returned about 124.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of -2.6%. This means that Air Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Embraer (ERJ - Free Report) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.1%.
For Embraer, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Air Industries is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.3% so far this year, so AIRI is performing better in this area. Embraer is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Air Industries and Embraer as they could maintain their solid performance.