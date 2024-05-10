We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is EverQuote (EVER) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is EverQuote (EVER - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
EverQuote is one of 856 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EverQuote is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVER's full-year earnings has moved 97.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that EVER has returned about 93.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 3.4%. This means that EverQuote is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.1%.
The consensus estimate for Goldman Sachs' current year EPS has increased 12.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, EverQuote belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.8% so far this year, so EVER is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Goldman Sachs falls under the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #22. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.4%.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to EverQuote and Goldman Sachs as they could maintain their solid performance.