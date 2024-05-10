Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should You Buy Byline Bancorp (BY) After Golden Cross?

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BY recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

Shares of BY have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 16.2%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that BY could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at BY's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 3 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Moving Average Chart for BY

Investors should think about putting BY on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) - free report >>

Published in

ad-tech artificial-intelligence automation autonomous-vehicles batteries biotechnology cell-therapy creator-economy crispr daily-movers dna-sequencing electric-vehicles fin-tech furniture-retailers gambling gene-editing gene-therapy genetic-testing genomics home-builder home-buying-apps immuno-therapy iot medical-devices messenger-rna mobile moving-average-crossover oncology-screening payments ride-hailing robotics saas self-driving-cars smart-health social-media stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today vaccines