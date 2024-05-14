Should John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (
JHMM Quick Quote JHMM - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/28/2015.
The fund is sponsored by John Hancock. It has amassed assets over $3.77 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Blend
Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.42%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.10%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 20.50% of the portfolio. Financials and Information Technology round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, United Rentals Inc (
URI Quick Quote URI - Free Report) accounts for about 0.60% of total assets, followed by Ameriprise Financial Inc ( AMP Quick Quote AMP - Free Report) and Hartford Financial Svcs Grp ( HIG Quick Quote HIG - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 4.65% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
JHMM seeks to match the performance of the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap Index before fees and expenses. The John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap Index comprises of a subset of securities in the U.S. Universe issued by companies whose market capitalizations are between the 200th and 951st largest U.S. company.
The ETF has added roughly 6.61% so far this year and is up about 21.59% in the last one year (as of 05/13/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $44.18 and $57.38.
The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 18.87% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 675 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, JHMM is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (
VO Quick Quote VO - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF ( IJH Quick Quote IJH - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $64.40 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $83.85 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
