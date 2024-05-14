We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Nice (NICE) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Nice (NICE - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, indicating an increase of 20.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $654.81 million, representing an increase of 14.5% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nice metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Business Model- Cloud' reaching $468.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Business Model- Services' stands at $156.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Business Model- Product' will likely reach $29.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -33.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Nice have demonstrated returns of -2.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NICE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.