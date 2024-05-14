We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TNK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.24, while its industry has an average P/E of 6.99. Over the past year, TNK's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.12 and as low as 3.29, with a median of 4.37.
Investors should also recognize that TNK has a P/B ratio of 1.56. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.32. Within the past 52 weeks, TNK's P/B has been as high as 1.56 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.16.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that TNK has a P/CF ratio of 3.92. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TNK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.72. TNK's P/CF has been as high as 3.92 and as low as 2.02, with a median of 2.68, all within the past year.
Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP - Free Report) , which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.
Additionally, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a P/B ratio of 0.51 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.32. For TNP, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.51, as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.43 over the past year.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Teekay Tankers and Tsakos Energy Navigation's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TNK and TNP is an impressive value stock right now.