Is Target Hospitality (TH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Target Hospitality (TH - Free Report) . TH is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is TH's P/B ratio of 3.11. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TH's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.42. Within the past 52 weeks, TH's P/B has been as high as 6.80 and as low as 2.29, with a median of 3.78.
Finally, we should also recognize that TH has a P/CF ratio of 4.66. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. TH's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.46. Over the past year, TH's P/CF has been as high as 8.84 and as low as 3.40, with a median of 5.16.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Target Hospitality's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TH is an impressive value stock right now.