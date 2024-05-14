We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Stride (LRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is K12 (LRN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
K12 is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 286 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. K12 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, LRN has returned 20% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 3% on average. This means that K12 is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.5%.
The consensus estimate for Netflix's current year EPS has increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, K12 belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.3% this year, meaning that LRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Netflix belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #61. The industry has moved +9.9% year to date.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on K12 and Netflix as they attempt to continue their solid performance.