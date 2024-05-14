We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Eaton (ETN) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Eaton (ETN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Eaton is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 222 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Eaton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETN's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, ETN has moved about 37.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 9.8% on average. This shows that Eaton is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 90.3%.
Over the past three months, Powell Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Eaton belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.2% this year, meaning that ETN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Powell Industries is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Eaton and Powell Industries as they attempt to continue their solid performance.