Is Sea Limited (SE) a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings Announcement?

Global consumer internet company Sea Limited (SE - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter earnings results on Tuesday before the opening bell. SE, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), surpassed the earnings mark just once in the last four quarters. With the stock breaking out ahead of the announcement, is SE a buy?

Sea Limited is expected to post a profit of $0.36/share, which would reflect a nearly 41% drop versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have remained steady over the past 60 days. Sales are projected to have risen 22% to $3.62 billion.

The company engages in the e-commerce and digital entertainment businesses and also offers digital financial services, including mobile wallets and payment processing.

SE stock is ranked favorably by our Zacks Style Scores, with top marks in our Growth and Momentum categories. Shares have surged nearly 60% already this year.

Keep in mind that stocks can be extremely volatile surrounding earnings announcements.


