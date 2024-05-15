We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wix.com (WIX) Moves 3.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 3.9% higher at $127.01. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.8% loss over the past four weeks.
The increase in share price can be attributed to robust demand for the company’s diversified product portfolio. The average revenue per subscription is being driven by the shift to higher-tier packages, higher pricing and increased adoption and usage of business solution products.
The company plans to tap the ongoing demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) by introducing new products like AI Portfolio Creator which allows users in crafting and showcasing an online professional portfolio. Apart from this, the company has launched products like AI Site Generator, AI Chat Experience for businesses and AI Code Assistant to further grow its footprint in the AI market.
This cloud-based web development company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%. Revenues are expected to be $417.71 million, up 11.7% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Wix.com, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on WIX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Wix.com is a member of the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, SentinelOne (S - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 2.1% higher at $21.56. S has returned -2.8% over the past month.
For SentinelOne
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.05. This represents a change of +66.7% from what the company reported a year ago. SentinelOne currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).