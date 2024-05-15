We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging CrowdStrike (CRWD) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
CrowdStrike Holdings is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 22% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CRWD has returned 25% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 12.9%. This means that CrowdStrike Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Descartes Systems (DSGX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.9%.
In Descartes Systems' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CrowdStrike Holdings belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 138 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.2% so far this year, so CRWD is performing better in this area.
Descartes Systems, however, belongs to the Computer - Software industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved +7.5% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on CrowdStrike Holdings and Descartes Systems as they attempt to continue their solid performance.