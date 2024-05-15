We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Credicorp (BAP) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Credicorp (BAP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Credicorp is one of 856 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Credicorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAP's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that BAP has returned about 13.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 3.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Credicorp is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Hamilton Insurance (HG - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.8%.
The consensus estimate for Hamilton Insurance's current year EPS has increased 24.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Credicorp belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, so BAP is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Hamilton Insurance falls under the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.1%.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Credicorp and Hamilton Insurance as they could maintain their solid performance.