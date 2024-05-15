We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is PowerFleet (PWFL) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. PowerFleet (PWFL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
PowerFleet is one of 132 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PowerFleet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PWFL's full-year earnings has moved 300% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, PWFL has returned 60.2% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 0.3%. This shows that PowerFleet is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Tsakos Energy (TNP - Free Report) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.1%.
For Tsakos Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, PowerFleet belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.8% this year, meaning that PWFL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Tsakos Energy falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.5%.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track PowerFleet and Tsakos Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.