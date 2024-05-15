We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Time to Buy Walmart's Stock as Q1 Earnings Approach?
Reporting its first quarterly results since aiming to make its stock more affordable to retail investors and implementing a 3-1 stock split in February, many eyes will be on Walmart’s (WMT - Free Report) Q1 report on Thursday, May 16.
Of course, Walmart’s report will give a glimpse into the current trend in consumer shopping behavior with earnings from fellow omnichannel retail giant Target (TGT - Free Report) due next week. That said, let’s see if now is a good time to buy Walmart’s stock as Q1 earnings approach.
Q1 Expectations
Based on Zacks estimates, Walmart’s Q1 earnings are expected to rise 6% to $0.52 per share with quarterly sales thought to have risen 4% to $159.33 billion. Furthermore, the Zacks ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) indicates Walmart could surpass earnings expectations with the Most Accurate Estimate having Q1 EPS pegged at $0.54 and 2% above the Zacks Consensus.
Notably, Walmart has exceeded bottom line expectations in three of its last four quarterly reports most recently beating Q2 EPS estimates by 9% in February with earnings at $0.60 per share compared to the Zacks Consensus of $0.55 a share.
Growth & Outlook
Walmart’s annual earnings are forecasted to be up 6% in its current fiscal 2025 and are projected to rise another 8% in FY26 to $2.55 per share. Total sales are expected to increase 4% in FY25 with Walmart’s top line projected to expand another 4% in FY26 to $699.86 billion.
Recent Performance & Valuation
Walmart’s low-cost offerings and the ability to act as a defensive hedge against inflation in regard to its stock has helped WMT rise +18% over the last year which has trailed the S&P 500’s +26% but topped Target’s -1%. Year to date, WMT is up +14% to impressively edge the benchmark’s +10% and TGT at +11%.
Checking Walmart’s valuation, WMT trades at 25.6X forward earnings and not a stretched premium to the S&P 500’s 21.9X although this is noticeably above Target’s 17.1X. In terms of price to sales, WMT has a forward P/S ratio of 0.7X which is nicely beneath the optimum level of less than 1X and roughly on par with Target while being well below the S&P 500’s 3.8X.
Takeaway
Going into its Q1 report Walmart's stock lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). With Walmart's stock off to a strong start this year the company's valuation does allude to the notion that there could be better buying opportunities ahead although long-term investors may still be rewarded from current levels.