We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Donaldson (DCI) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Donaldson (DCI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Donaldson is one of 222 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Donaldson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCI's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, DCI has moved about 14.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 9.8% on average. This means that Donaldson is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is DNOW (DNOW - Free Report) . The stock is up 21.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for DNOW's current year EPS has increased 14.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Donaldson belongs to the Pollution Control industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.8% so far this year, so DCI is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
DNOW, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #62. The industry has moved +8.8% so far this year.
Donaldson and DNOW could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.