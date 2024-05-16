We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL) This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is one of 1048 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANL's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ANL has returned 44.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 4.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) . The stock is up 27.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific's current year EPS has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 506 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.4% so far this year, so ANL is performing better in this area.
Boston Scientific, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 91-stock industry is ranked #145. The industry has moved +3.3% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR and Boston Scientific as they could maintain their solid performance.