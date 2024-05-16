We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Qifu Technology (QFIN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) will report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 20, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice, surpassed once and matched once in the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.
Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $598.9 million, indicating an increase of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The top line is expected to have benefited from strong demand for consumer credit and growth in loan facilitation and origination volume under its capital-light model. Net revenues from Credit Driven Services, and net revenues from Platform services are anticipated to have increased year over year in the quarter.
The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at $1.08 per share, indicating 31.7% year-over-year growth. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from strong operating performance.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for QFIN this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Qifu Technology has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
OMC’s earnings of $1.67 per share beat the consensus estimate by 9.9% and increased 7.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 5.4% year over year.
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.
EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.5 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.
Quarterly adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 4.4% but declined 41.6% year over year. Revenues of $4.4 billion lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% and fell 7% year over year.
