We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Schwab (SCHW) Reports Sequential Fall in April Net New Assets
Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) has reported its monthly activity report for April 2024. The company’s core net new assets of $1 billion declined 98% from the previous month’s level but increased 143% from the prior-year month.
Schwab’s total client assets in April 2024 were $8.85 trillion, down 3% from the March 2024 level and up 16% from April 2023. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $4.50 trillion, down 3% from the prior month and up 15% year over year.
Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $423.5 billion in April declined 2% from the March 2024 level and 14% year over year. Average margin balances were $68.8 billion, up 4% from the previous month’s level and 14% on a year-over-year basis. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $88.8 billion in April, down 2% from last month’s actual and down 15% from April 2023.
The company opened 361,000 new brokerage accounts in April 2024, down 6% sequentially and up 9% from the year-earlier month.
Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 35.43 million at the end of April 2024, which was stable on a sequential basis and up 3% from the year-ago month. Client banking accounts were 1.90 million, up 1% sequentially and 8% from the April 2023 figure. The number of workplace plan participant accounts was unchanged from the prior month’s level and up 8% year over year to 5.28 million.
In the past six months, Schwab shares have rallied 38.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 31.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, SCHW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for April 2024. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a year-over-year basis. However, the metric declined sequentially.
IBKR’s total client DARTs for April were 2,339,000, which increased 32.5% from April 2023 but dipped 3% from the last month.
Another brokerage firm, LPL Financial (LPLA - Free Report) , is expected to come out with its monthly activity report soon.
Currently, IBKR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and LPLA has a Zacks Rank of 3.