AON & Binary Defense Unite to Enhance Cyber Risk Management

Aon plc ( AON Quick Quote AON - Free Report) recently announced that it has partnered with Binary Defense, a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, to enhance cybersecurity for its clients. Binary Defense will act as AON’s primary MDR provider for medium and small-sized client firms.
Binary Defense’s prowess in the early detection of security threats leverages its attacker’s perspective to identify threats. This move bodes well for AON’s Commercial Risk Solutions business, which experienced an organic revenue growth of 3% year over year in the first quarter. More commissions earned will increase the company’s top line in the future.
AON offers Stroz Friedberg global Incident Response services and leverages its expertise in cyber risk management and insights spanning decades. AON helps clients identify and manage cyber risk in a holistic way. This partnership move is an opportune one.
Per AON’s 2023 Cyber Resilience Report, around half of the companies have not made segregation between their end-of-life software and application systems. Moreover, the report stated that nearly 40% of companies lack security operations center controls, thereby exposing them to cyber threats and insider risks. Aon can take advantage of this gap in the market and help clients identify and mitigate threats.
Enhanced offerings in the cyber security space will enhance retention and bring new business to the company. Clients facing an evolving landscape of cyber threats are looking for cost-efficient cyber security options. AON’s incident response prowess, coupled with MDR, should improve the visibility of threats and recovery time and provide insights to mitigate vulnerabilities, lowering the chances of serious incidents.
Shares of Aon have lost 1.1% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 8.4% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Aon currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader
Finance space are Jackson Financial Inc. ( JXN Quick Quote JXN - Free Report) , Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ( EEFT Quick Quote EEFT - Free Report) and CleanSpark, Inc. ( CLSK Quick Quote CLSK - Free Report) . While Jackson Financial sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Euronet and CleanSpark carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jackson Financial’s current-year earnings indicates 27.4% year-over-year growth. JXN beat earnings estimates twice in the past four quarters and missed on the other occasions. The consensus mark for current-year revenues predicts a 114.3% jump from a year ago.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s 2024 earnings indicates 15.8% year-over-year growth. During the past month, EEFT has witnessed three upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters with an average surprise of 9.3%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CleanSpark’s current-year earnings suggests a 140.3% year-over-year improvement. In the past month, CLSK has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for current-year revenues predicts a 183.6% surge from a year ago.
Image: Bigstock
AON & Binary Defense Unite to Enhance Cyber Risk Management
Aon plc (AON - Free Report) recently announced that it has partnered with Binary Defense, a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, to enhance cybersecurity for its clients. Binary Defense will act as AON’s primary MDR provider for medium and small-sized client firms.
Binary Defense’s prowess in the early detection of security threats leverages its attacker’s perspective to identify threats. This move bodes well for AON’s Commercial Risk Solutions business, which experienced an organic revenue growth of 3% year over year in the first quarter. More commissions earned will increase the company’s top line in the future.
AON offers Stroz Friedberg global Incident Response services and leverages its expertise in cyber risk management and insights spanning decades. AON helps clients identify and manage cyber risk in a holistic way. This partnership move is an opportune one.
Per AON’s 2023 Cyber Resilience Report, around half of the companies have not made segregation between their end-of-life software and application systems. Moreover, the report stated that nearly 40% of companies lack security operations center controls, thereby exposing them to cyber threats and insider risks. Aon can take advantage of this gap in the market and help clients identify and mitigate threats.
Enhanced offerings in the cyber security space will enhance retention and bring new business to the company. Clients facing an evolving landscape of cyber threats are looking for cost-efficient cyber security options. AON’s incident response prowess, coupled with MDR, should improve the visibility of threats and recovery time and provide insights to mitigate vulnerabilities, lowering the chances of serious incidents.
Shares of Aon have lost 1.1% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 8.4% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Aon currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Finance space are Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN - Free Report) , Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT - Free Report) and CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK - Free Report) . While Jackson Financial sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Euronet and CleanSpark carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jackson Financial’s current-year earnings indicates 27.4% year-over-year growth. JXN beat earnings estimates twice in the past four quarters and missed on the other occasions. The consensus mark for current-year revenues predicts a 114.3% jump from a year ago.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s 2024 earnings indicates 15.8% year-over-year growth. During the past month, EEFT has witnessed three upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters with an average surprise of 9.3%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CleanSpark’s current-year earnings suggests a 140.3% year-over-year improvement. In the past month, CLSK has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for current-year revenues predicts a 183.6% surge from a year ago.