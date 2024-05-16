We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) standing at $137.68, reflecting a +1.01% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.4%.
The the stock of teen clothing retailer has risen by 17.62% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 29, 2024. On that day, Abercrombie & Fitch is projected to report earnings of $1.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 294.87%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $940.02 million, up 12.44% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.54 per share and a revenue of $4.53 billion, indicating changes of +20.06% and +5.93%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% higher. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.79, so one might conclude that Abercrombie & Fitch is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 139, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.