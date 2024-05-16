Should SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 11/08/2005, the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (
MDYG Quick Quote MDYG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $3.09 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Growth
With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.
While growth stocks do boast higher than average sales and earnings growth rates, and they are expected to grow faster than the wider market, investors should note these kinds of stocks have higher valuations. Also, growth stocks are a type of equity that carries more risk compared to others. Compared to value stocks, growth stocks are a safer bet in a strong bull market, but don't perform as strongly in almost all other financial environments.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 23.70% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Vistra Corp (
VST Quick Quote VST - Free Report) accounts for about 1.70% of total assets, followed by Williams Sonoma Inc ( WSM Quick Quote WSM - Free Report) and Reliance Inc ( RS Quick Quote RS - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 12.66% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
MDYG seeks to match the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the U.S. equity market.
The ETF has added about 15.25% so far this year and it's up approximately 30.31% in the last one year (as of 05/16/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $64.85 and $87.29.
The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 20.68% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 246 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, MDYG is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (
VOT Quick Quote VOT - Free Report) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF ( IWP Quick Quote IWP - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $13.28 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $14.39 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
