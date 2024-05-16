Eastman (EMN) & Lubrizol to Enhance TPE Overmolding Adhesion

Eastman Chemical Company ( EMN Quick Quote EMN - Free Report) and Lubrizol have collaborated to improve the adhesion strength of thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) overmolded onto Eastman Tritan copolyester TX1501HF. The partnership is based on a shared understanding of the value of overmolding in manufacturing while improving product performance and aesthetics in consumer goods by employing Eastman's sustainable material, Tritan Renew and Lubrizol's ESTANE ECO, a renewably derived TPU. The companies investigated how particular processing variables affect the adhesion strength of overmolded samples manufactured using 2K injection molding. The study's findings are expected to be relevant to a variety of TPE and substrate combinations. This is especially useful when mechanical interlocks are not an option and material changes are not possible, but adhesion strength enhancements are sought. The research team improved adhesion strength by 124% by optimizing critical TPE processing variables such as mold temperature, pack and hold duration, and TPE barrel temperature compared to values obtained under non-ideal processing conditions. When Lubrizol's ESTANE ECO 12T80E and 16T85 TPU grades were applied, adhesion strength increased even further. These grades had the greatest peel strength values (> 310 N) of all the TPEs tested in this preliminary study. This was an exceptional chance for two premier material companies to capitalize on sustainable multi-material solutions that enable customer innovation and push the boundaries of consumer product experiences, Lubrizol noted. Shares of Eastman have gained 24.4% over the past year compared with a 1.1% rise of its industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Eastman Chemical predicts uncertain primary demand in key markets and regions through the remainder of 2024. However, the company continues to gain from its innovation-driven growth approach, which enables growth beyond its end markets. Eastman expects to gain from revenues and earnings generated by its Kingsport methanolysis unit, mostly in the second half of the year. The company plans to maintain pricing discipline and improve asset utilization throughout the year.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Eastman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Eastman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
