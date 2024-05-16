We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curious about Macy's (M) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Macy's (M - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, reflecting a decline of 67.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.82 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.2%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Macy's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales' at $4.82 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Other Revenue- Credit card revenues, net' to come in at $108.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Store Count - End of Period - Bluemercury' will reach 161. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 158.
Analysts predict that the 'Macy's Stores - Boxes (EOP)' will reach 520. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 566 in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consolidated Number of stores' should arrive at 745. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 781.
