Are Medical Stocks Lagging Entera Bio (ENTX) This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Entera Bio Ltd. is one of 1048 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Entera Bio Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENTX's full-year earnings has moved 66.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ENTX has returned 336.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 5.6% on average. This shows that Entera Bio Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Assembly Biosciences (ASMB - Free Report) . The stock has returned 48.4% year-to-date.
In Assembly Biosciences' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Entera Bio Ltd. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 506 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.4% this year, meaning that ENTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Assembly Biosciences belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #52. The industry has moved +11.1% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Entera Bio Ltd. and Assembly Biosciences as they could maintain their solid performance.