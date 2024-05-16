We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Camtek (CAMT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Camtek (CAMT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Camtek is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Camtek is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAMT's full-year earnings has moved 6.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, CAMT has returned 44.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 16.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Camtek is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
ASM International NV (ASMIY - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 34.7%.
For ASM International NV, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Camtek belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #232 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that CAMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, ASM International NV belongs to the Semiconductor - Communications industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #1. The industry has moved +1.8% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Camtek and ASM International NV as they could maintain their solid performance.