Is Costamare (CMRE) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Costamare is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 132 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Costamare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMRE's full-year earnings has moved 16% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CMRE has moved about 38.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 0.3%. This means that Costamare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Despegar.com (DESP - Free Report) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.6%.
For Despegar.com, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Costamare belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.2% this year, meaning that CMRE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Despegar.com belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #165. The industry has moved -4.6% year to date.
Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Costamare and Despegar.com as they attempt to continue their solid performance.