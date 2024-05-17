Back to top

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, PMTS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

PMTS could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 45.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PMTS's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 2 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Moving Average Chart for PMTS

Investors may want to watch PMTS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


