Image: Bigstock
Accenture (ACN) to Buy OPENSTREAM HOLDINGS & Its Subsidiaries
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) recently announced that it plans to acquire OPENSTREAM HOLDINGS and its subsidiaries, Open Stream and Neutral. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.
Open Stream, consisting of a 600-member team, specializes in consulting and systems integration services, offering advanced technologies such as AI, cloud, IoT and cybersecurity to the retail and logistics sectors. The company provides low-code development platforms for production management, accounting systems, inventory management and logistics.
Neutral, with a team of 400 professionals, focuses on system integration in the automotive and manufacturing industries. The company excels in manufacturing management, 3D computer-aided design and engineering solutions, system integration for local governments, system integration of electronic medical records for medical institutions, and AI-powered forecasting, root cause analysis and predictive maintenance tools.
Buyout Bolsters ACN’s AI and Cloud Capabilities
The acquisition is anticipated to enhance Accenture’s capabilities in AI, cloud, smart logistics, retail and manufacturing. Accenture stands to gain from a robust client portfolio and comprehensive automation solutions that span the entire product value chain.
The acquisition seems to be part of Accenture’s broader strategy of investing in high-growth areas and emerging technologies. As businesses increasingly turn to AI to enhance their operations and customer interactions, the demand for sophisticated conversational AI solutions is on the rise. The buyout positions Accenture to meet this demand by offering more robust and versatile AI-driven services.
