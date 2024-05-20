We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DKS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.51, which compares to its industry's average of 16.09. Over the last 12 months, DKS's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.96 and as low as 8.09, with a median of 10.53.
We should also highlight that DKS has a P/B ratio of 6.20. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DKS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 16.12. DKS's P/B has been as high as 6.91 and as low as 3.25, with a median of 4.58, over the past year.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that DKS has a P/CF ratio of 11.34. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. DKS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 19.07. DKS's P/CF has been as high as 12.95 and as low as 6.33, with a median of 8.49, all within the past year.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in DICK'S Sporting Goods's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DKS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.