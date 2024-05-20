We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Adtalem Global Education (ATGE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Adtalem Global Education is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adtalem Global Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ATGE has returned about 10.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 1.9% on average. As we can see, Adtalem Global Education is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI - Free Report) . The stock is up 92.6% year-to-date.
For CuriosityStream Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 62.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Adtalem Global Education is a member of the Schools industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.9% so far this year, so ATGE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, CuriosityStream Inc. belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved +6% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adtalem Global Education and CuriosityStream Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.