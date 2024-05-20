We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Amerigo Resources (ARREF) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amerigo Resources (ARREF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Amerigo Resources is one of 240 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amerigo Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARREF's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, ARREF has moved about 34.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 2.4%. This means that Amerigo Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA - Free Report) . The stock has returned 4.9% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Axalta Coating Systems' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Amerigo Resources belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 37.6% so far this year, so ARREF is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Axalta Coating Systems, however, belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this 33-stock industry is ranked #153. The industry has moved -19.9% so far this year.
Amerigo Resources and Axalta Coating Systems could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.