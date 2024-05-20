We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Maplebear Inc. (CART) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Maplebear (CART - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Maplebear is one of 315 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Maplebear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CART's full-year earnings has moved 108.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CART has moved about 46.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 7.3%. This means that Maplebear is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Viant Technology (DSP - Free Report) . The stock has returned 47.9% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Viant Technology's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 58.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Maplebear belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 173 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.9% so far this year, so CART is performing better in this area. Viant Technology is also part of the same industry.
Maplebear and Viant Technology could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.