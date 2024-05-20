We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Broadwind Energy (BWEN) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Broadwind Energy, Inc. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 222 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWEN's full-year earnings has moved 93.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that BWEN has returned about 23.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 9.4% on average. This shows that Broadwind Energy, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 16% year-to-date.
In Emerson Electric's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Broadwind Energy, Inc. belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.4% so far this year, so BWEN is performing better in this area.
Emerson Electric, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #56. The industry has moved +19.9% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Broadwind Energy, Inc. and Emerson Electric as they could maintain their solid performance.